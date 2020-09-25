Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Friday morning as bargain-buyers moved in after a tough week for markets, while Wall Street also provided a positive lead.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

49 percent, or 114.68 points, to 23,425.75.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 percent, or 11.20 points, to 3,234.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.45 percent, or 9.69 points, to 2,157.77.