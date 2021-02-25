India 11-0 in chase of 49 in England day-night Test

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :India reached 11 for no loss at the evening break in their chase of 49 to win the day-night third Test against England inside two days after bowling out their rivals for 81 on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma was batting on six with Shubman Gill.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went past 400 Test wickets as India ended England's second innings in 30.4 overs at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Axar Patel claimed five wickets and Ashwin four in the second session of play on a viciously turning track.

Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to enter the 400-wicket club after trapping Jofra Archer lbw for nought.

Patel claimed Zak Crawley with the first ball of the innings and got Jonny Bairstow for his second zero in two innings on the third delivery.

Skipper Joe Root, who took five wickets with the ball earlier, put on 31 runs for the fourth wicket with Ben Stokes who top-scored with 25. Root made 19.

Earlier India were bowled out for 145 in the opening session in response to England's 112.

India and England were tied 1-1 going into the third of the four matches that could decide which of the teams go into the world Test championship final against New Zealand.