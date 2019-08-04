UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Choose To Bat Against West Indies In 2nd T20

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

India choose to bat against West Indies in 2nd T20

Lauderhill, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second fixture of a three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

After winning the low-scoring opener of the series a day earlier at the same venue and on the same pitch, India have retained an unchanged team with Kohli opting to bat instead of bowling first as he did on Saturday in the belief that the surface will become increasingly difficult for batting as the day wears on.

West Indies, who need to win this match to keep the series alive ahead of the third match in Guyana on Tuesday, have made one change with left-armer Khary Pierre offering the Caribbean side an additional spin option in place of opening batsman John Campbell.

Sunil Narine is expected to be promoted alongside Evin Lewis at the top of the batting order.

Teams West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wkpr), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wkpr), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)str/lp

Related Topics

India T20 Washington Same Powell Pierre Florida Guyana Virat Kohli Manish Pandey Evin Lewis Khaleel Ahmed Rishabh Pant Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer Jeff Crowe Sunday Top

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

12 minutes ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

1 hour ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.