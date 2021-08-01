UrduPoint.com

India Reports 41,831 New COVID-19 Cases, 541 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:30 PM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,655,824 on Sunday as 41,831 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

As many as 541 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 424,351.

There are still 410,952 active cases in the country with an increase of 2,032 during the period.

A total of 30,820,521 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 39,258 new recoveries.

