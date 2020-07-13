India reports highest single day surge of new cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- India's Federal health ministry Monday morning said 500 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 28,701 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 23,174 and total cases to 878,254.

This is said to be the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 159 within one day to 198,963, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll in the country rose by 1 to 9,064, it added.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,479.

The daily caseload rose above 60 in five days amid the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

KABUL -- A prominent Afghan journalist died of COVID-19 on Sunday, an independent media safety group protecting reporters' rights, said on Monday.

"Dad Mohammad Onaby, editor-in-chief of (state-run) Islah Daily, passed away of COVID-19 and buried on Sunday," Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said in a statement.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, and all of them were imported.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the eight cases, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported four cases, Guangdong Province saw two cases, and Shanghai Municipality and Shandong Province each reported one imported case.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico has overtaken Italy to be the country with the fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, according to data from the Mexican Health Ministry.

The ministry on Sunday confirmed 276 new deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the country's total deaths to 35,006, while the death toll in Italy is 34,954.

The ministry also confirmed 4,482 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 299,750.