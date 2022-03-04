UrduPoint.com

India To Bat Against Sri Lanka In Kohli's 100th Test

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Mohali, India, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a landmark 100th Test for superstar cricketer Virat Kohli on Friday.

Kohli, 33, was congratulated by officials at the start of the two-match series at the Punjab cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Coach Rahul Dravid presented Kohli, surrounded by the Indian team and with his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma beside him, with a special cap.

The 34-year-old Rohit, who last month replaced Kohli as captain across all formats, leads the team in his first Test as captain.

"We want to put up the runs on the board and take the game from there," Rohit said at the toss.

"It's a huge honour to captain India, I never dreamt of it. Very much looking forward to it. It's been quite buzzing, we know it's a special occasion as not many people go on to play 100 Tests." Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer make the team in place of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

The match is also a landmark for Sri Lanka, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, who play their 300th Test since starting their five-day journey in 1982.

"We have played 300 (299) Tests but have never won in India," said Karunaratne. "But we are prepared for something new here. We have got three seamers and two spinners." Teams India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

