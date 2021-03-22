UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Son Out Of South Korea Friendly Against Japan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Injured Son out of South Korea friendly against Japan

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min will miss South Korea's friendly against Japan this week because of injury, the Korea Football Association said.

Star striker Son's controversial international call-up after limping off against Arsenal in the Premier League eight days ago had threatened to set up a club-versus-country showdown.

The hamstring injury forced Son to sit out Spurs' Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week and Sunday's Premier League win at Aston Villa.

"If a player cannot play for the club he cannot play for the country," Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insisted.

But in a short statement issued late Sunday, the KFA said Son would be "excluded" from the squad for Thursday's game in Yokohama because of the injury.

Clubs are usually obligated to release their international players for FIFA-sanctioned matches.

However, FIFA's availability rules have been temporarily modified because of the coronavirus pandemic and clubs are allowed not to release players for international duty depending on travel restrictions in their respective countries.

Tottenham

Related Topics

Football Threatened FIFA Zagreb Yokohama Japan South Korea Sunday From Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

10 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

12 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.