UrduPoint.com

It Is Written: Why France Holds To Analysing Handwriting

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

It is written: why France holds to analysing handwriting

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Caroline de la Tournelle says her ability to decipher handwriting has influenced whether hundreds of people got jobs, helped police track death threats and even saved a child that was being abused.

Graphology remains a controversial topic, and has fallen out of favour in recent years -- even in France, where it was widely used in the 20th century to gain psychological insights into individuals, especially for job applications.

But in the right hands, practitioners and their clients say it can be a useful tool.

"When I look at a piece of writing, I have to enter into it, it takes time. Some are warm, welcoming; others are harsher, more reserved," said Paris-based de la Tournelle, who has more than a decade in the profession.

"Pressure is always the first thing I look at," she said, running her fingers softly over an example. "How hard they pressed, how the writing moves, how it is organised... it all has meaning." Not long ago, it was common in France for job applicants to undergo handwriting evaluations. Though largely replaced by psychometric tests, some firms have recently returned to graphology.

"I tried other things, but they were no good. Graphology finds the main characteristics of a person -- not everything but a lot," said Marc Foujols, manager of a Paris real estate firm.

Christophe Dherbecourt, who has 25 years in human resources at a communications firm in the French capital, said it allows him to ask candidates "the right questions".

Twice his firm rejected an applicant when handwriting analysis by de la Tournelle supported suspicions that they would be difficult employees.

"Of course, you can have graphologists who say any old rubbish, but she captures people well," Dherbecourt said.

"It's impressive what you can pull out.

I had it done when I was hired here -- they showed me the results and I felt it was 80 percent right." Studies have debunked claims by leading exponents of graphology in the past, and it has attracted fraudsters and charlatans over the years.

But Tracey Trussell, of the British Institute of Graphologists, said "don't diss it until you've tried it".

"It's like a plumber -- it's only as good as the person doing it," she said.

"People say it's not a science, but year one of our training is all about measuring and assessing on a scientific basis." "Our writing comes from the heart, from our cardiac movement, through the nervous system and to the end of our fingers and through the pen," said de la Tournelle.

"We are full of nuance, but three things never change" -- how emotional and energetic we are, and how much we rely on outside stimuli to act.

Other aspects of the profession are beyond dispute, and of use to the police.

De la Tournelle began her career in the small town of Brive in southwest France and worked with local cops to match handwriting samples.

She helped find the culprits behind death threats, messages written with lipstick on mirrors, marker pens on office walls and even scratched into a car door.

"Crazy stories of greed, revenge, hate. Life can be like that in a small village," she said.

She also interprets drawings, including for children, and this gave rise to her most shocking case, when a woman brought in her three-year-old granddaughter.

"Everything bad was in there -- very angled, everything purple, everything bunched on the right..." said de la Tournelle.

She conferred with her graphology teacher and they brought in a court-appointed psychologist who found the child was being abused by her mother. The psychologist now comes to her for other family cases.

Related Topics

Century Police France Car Job Brive Paris Peruvian Nuevo Sol Women Family All From Jobs

Recent Stories

PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for ..

PEMRA urges media boycott of those responsible for May 9 violence

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, ..

Govt committed to enhance agriculture production, says PM Shehbaz

11 minutes ago
 Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to ad ..

Danish PM relies on ChatGPT-generated speech to address parliament

39 minutes ago
 Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experi ..

Are You Ready for realme Narzo 50: A Gaming Experience for Everyone

41 minutes ago
 PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing proj ..

PITB showcases Punjab Job Portal, freelancing projects at SkillsGala & Talent Hu ..

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.