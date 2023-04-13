Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japan Warns Hokkaido Residents Over North Korea Missile

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Japan warns Hokkaido residents over North Korea missile

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Japan's government urged Hokkaido residents to take shelter Thursday morning after a North Korean missile launch, but local officials later said the missile would not land near the northern region.

"Evacuate immediately. Evacuate immediately," the government said in an initial warning, telling residents of Hokkaido to take shelter in a building or underground.

The warning said the missile was expected to land around 8:00 am local time (2300 GMT).

But not long after, Asahikawa city in Hokkaido tweeted that there was no longer any concern of danger.

"After we confirmed the information, there is no possibility that the missile will fall on Hokkaido or areas around the region," the account said, citing the national government's emergency network.

Japan's coast guard said the missile was believed to have landed.

It did not give exact details of where, but said there was "no longer a possibility" it would fall near Hokkaido.

Related Topics

Asahikawa Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.