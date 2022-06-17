UrduPoint.com

Kashmir, Afghanistan, Climate, Development Issues, Pakistan's Key Priorities At UN: Munir Akram

Published June 17, 2022

Kashmir, Afghanistan, climate, development issues, Pakistan's key priorities at UN: Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, Thursday told the visiting 15-member Pakistani National Defence University (NDU) delegation that Islamabad's key priorities are the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, peace in Afghanistan, development issues and climate change.

Ambassador Akram made that statement during a meeting with the delegation, which comprised of senior officers from Pakistan's Armed Forces and Civil Service, including allied officers from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia.

A press release issued by the Mission said that various issues, particularly those relating to UN's main three pillars: peace and security, human rights, and development came under discussion.

Ambassador Akram laid out the broad priorities of Pakistan at the U.N. in the backdrop of fast-evolving developments across the globe. He also highlighted Pakistan's key initiatives and achievements, especially in the area of counter-terrorism, UN peacekeeping, UN reforms, Islamophobia, among others.

Ambassador Akram reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue pursuing the resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Pakistan has always been active at the United Nations -- last year Pakistan was a president of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and this year Pakistan is Chairing Group of 77 and China (developing countries)," he said.

"One of the success stories of Pakistan is our contribution to UN peacekeeping," Ambassador Akram said. "Our troops are held in high esteem," he said, noting Pakistan is among the largest troop contributor to the UN peacekeeping.

Pakistan, he said, has secured U.N.'s recognition of the growing problem of Islamophobia, with a OIC-led resolution, International Day of Islamophobia will be observed annually on March 15.

At the end of the briefing, participants asked questions, and the delegation presented a shield and thanked the ambassador for his briefing Earlier, the delegation visited the UN Headquarters, facilitated by Permanent Mission.

