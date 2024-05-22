Irrigation Department Rebuttal News Of Corruption In 100 Dams Project
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The spokesperson of Irrigation Department has contradicted a news story published in some media outlets that the corruption and embezzlement has revealed in the 100 Dams project
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The spokesperson of Irrigation Department has contradicted a news story published in some media outlets that the corruption and embezzlement has revealed in the 100 Dams project.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that the published story was a part of the 10-year audit report, in which it was stated that there was widespread corruption and embezzlement in 100 dam project. The mentioned audit paras were settled in the departmental audit committee but due to misunderstanding between the departments, these paras were mentioned in the media report, he added.
He said during the flood situation in 2022, the officers and staff of the Irrigation Department were engaged in serving the public in the field, due to which these paragraphs could not be settled in the DAC meeting and the issue could not resolved in time
He said there were 26 dams in the 100 dams project, which had a budget of RS 4.647 billion and these dams were to be completed in 3 years, but due to lack of timely issuance of funds, the dams were completed in 6 to 7 years. The spokesperson highlighted that no additional payments were made to the contractors as the work was delayed and funds were not released on time.
He said that these dams were not only completed at a cost of RS 4.325 billions, but RS 322 million was saved for the national exchequer through financial strategy, but this important achievement was not mentioned in the audit report.
He rejected the points highlighted in the report that the government has lost millions of rupees in terms of revenue generation through income tax collection from the project. He further expanded that the tribal areas of Balochistan including Zhob, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Dalbandin and other areas have been exempted from taxes.
In addition to the objections raised in the audit report regarding the Balochistan Revenue Authority, the contractors have been given work in these taxes exemption areas. According to the finance act approved by the Balochistan government in 2023, which was implemented from 2017, while the contracts have been awarded in 2012, so this objection is also unjustified.
The spokesman said that after the publication of the news, the chief secretary has formed an inquiry committee in which we have submitted all the documents in this regard, while as soon as the public accounts committee of the Balochistan Assembly is formed, we will settle all these audits.
Recent Stories
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
UK general election to be held on July 4: media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case42 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3048 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident48 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 3049 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements48 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization1 hour ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country1 hour ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi1 hour ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family1 hour ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH1 hour ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister1 hour ago