Kean Fires Juve Into Top Four With Verona Winner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Verona, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Moise Kean shot Juventus into the Serie A top four with the winner in Thursday's 1-0 victory at Verona which extended his team's league winning run to five matches.

Italy international Kean struck his second league goal of the season just after the hour in a scrappy match at the Stadio Bentegodi to put Juve provisionally third in Italy's top flight.

Massimiliano Allegri's job had been up for discussion after a series of embarrassing results at home and in Europe, but Juve will stay in the Champions League positions at least until the final matches of 2022 this weekend.

Lazio host Monza in the day's last match and will move above Juve and AC Milan into second with a win at the Stadio Olimpico.

"It certainly wasn't a great performance... the boys knew what the right attitude was for the match and that's good," said Allegri to Sky.

Juve, who take on Lazio on Sunday, haven't conceded a goal in their winning streak and are 10 points behind league leaders Napoli, who are eight ahead of reigning champions Milan.

Allegri's injury-ravaged outfit were missing Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie and recent returnee Federico Chiesa and will be without Alex Sandro on Sunday after he was sent off in stoppage time for taking out Kevin Lasagna as the striker bore down on goal.

"Thankfully, Alex took one for the team, otherwise we might be talking about a different result," added Allegri.

Verona stay bottom of the division following their ninth straight defeat and already look destined for relegation to Serie B.

Salvatore Bocchetti's team were denied two potential second-half penalties, the first for a Danilo handball, which was not given on the field by referee Marco Di Bello.

Another was cancelled with five minutes remaining following a VAR check, after Di Bello had originally awarded a spot-kick for a foul on Simone Verdi by Leonardo Bonucci.

