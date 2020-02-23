UrduPoint.com
Lahore Literary Festival Concludes

Lahore Literary Festival concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The 8th annual Lahore Literary Festival at the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra concluded here with all of its excitement.

More than 100 local and foreign intellectuals participated in 63 sessions held on the topics of Art ,Culture ,Literature, Politics, Social and and other topics while more than 25 seats were held on the last day of the festival.

On this occasion, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the officials of Alhamra made the festival a success with hard work as it was a testament of their professional responsibilities, adding that such events would continue in future to offer programs in the promotion of culture.

The third and final day of the Lahore Literary Festival featured various book lunching ceremonies like 'The Anarchy, Post-Mughal politics', 'Islamic Empires'.

In the session titled "How to Make Students Read More" Amna Khalid ,Meher Jabeen Agha, Meher Zaidi Rehman and Nadia Parveen expressed their views.

"Spotlighting New writing", "Art in public space", "Digital Trumps media"and other events were the part of the third day activities.

