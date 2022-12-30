UrduPoint.com

Lao Cabinet Reshuffled

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Lao cabinet reshuffled

VIENTIANE, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lao cabinet is reshuffled at the concluding meeting of the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly (Ninth Legislature) of Laos held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, the Lao national tv live broadcasted.

At the meeting, Phankham Viphavanh said to resign from the post of prime minister due to health problems.

Phankham Viphavanh, born in 1951, was elected as prime minister of the Lao government by the National Assembly of Laos in March 2021. He once served as vice president, vice prime minister, minister of education of Laos, Huaphan provincial governor and so on.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Governor Education Vientiane Laos March Post TV From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

3 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.