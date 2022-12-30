Lao cabinet reshuffled

VIENTIANE, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lao cabinet is reshuffled at the concluding meeting of the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly (Ninth Legislature) of Laos held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday, the Lao national tv live broadcasted.

At the meeting, Phankham Viphavanh said to resign from the post of prime minister due to health problems.

Phankham Viphavanh, born in 1951, was elected as prime minister of the Lao government by the National Assembly of Laos in March 2021. He once served as vice president, vice prime minister, minister of education of Laos, Huaphan provincial governor and so on.