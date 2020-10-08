UrduPoint.com
Legendary Iranian Singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian Dies: Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Legendary Iranian singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian dies: son

Tehran, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, a legendary singer, instrumentalist and composer who embodied traditional and classical music in Iran, died in Tehran on Thursday after a long battle with illness, his son said.

Shajarian "flew to meet his beloved (God)", Homayoun Shajarian wrote on Instagram, days after the "Ostad" -- master in Persian -- had been hospitalised in the Iranian capital.

