UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron In Tokyo For Olympic Opening Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:20 AM

Macron in Tokyo for Olympic opening ceremony

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tokyo on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the pandemic-postponed Olympics, which is taking place under strict virus rules.

Paris will host the next edition of the summer Games in 2024, and Macron's meetings in Tokyo will include talks with International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach.

The French president is one of just a handful of foreign dignitaries in town for the opening ceremony, after organisers stripped back the usually lavish affair and limited attendance.

Only around 950 people will be in the stands, including US First Lady Jill Biden, who arrived in Tokyo on Thursday night.

Virus rules have also forced Macron to reduce his delegation to a minimum, and he is travelling with just a single minister.

His two-day trip will include a reception with Emperor Naruhito before the opening ceremony, and talks on Saturday with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, two years after his first official visit to Japan.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing maritime and military pressure from China, as well as bilateral economic ties.

Macron is also planning to raise the issue of parental abduction in Japan, which does not offer joint custody for children in cases of divorce or separation.

The subject has been in the headlines since a French father in Tokyo began a hunger strike to win access to his children, who he says were abducted by their Japanese mother.

Vincent Fichot has not seen his two children in nearly three years and began a hunger strike outside the Olympic Stadium on July 10.

The French president will also get a taste of Olympic sport during his brief trip, with stops at the judo and women's 3x3 basketball competitions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Divorce Tokyo Japan July Women Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

11 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

11 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

11 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

12 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

13 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.