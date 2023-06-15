Maersk expands operations at Jeddah Port

RIYADG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of AE12 and AE7 shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port by logistics giant Maersk as part of efforts aimed at connecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to global markets and unlocking new investment opportunities.

With a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes 15 port calls at Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai, Nansha, Yantian, Tanjung Pelepas, Colombo, Tangier, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Felixstowe, London Gateway, Salalah, Khalifa, and Jebel Ali. On the other hand, the AE12 service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships offering a 15,000-TEU capacity.

The latest expansion to the Kingdom's global maritime network underscores Mawani's commitment to drive impactful collaborations with strategic partners like Maersk and Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) that aspire to boost the nation's standing in international indices, such as the UNCTAD's Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), besides positioning Jeddah Islamic Port as a world-class destination for trade and economic growth as per the vision set forth by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).