UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Covid Orphans Face Daunting Return To School

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Mexico's Covid orphans face daunting return to school

Veracruz, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Days before Mexican classrooms reopen, Andrea Montero's mind is made up -- it is too soon after their father's sudden death from Covid-19 for her three children to go back.

"If they don't go to parties or shopping malls, I'm not going to put them at risk by taking them" to school, said Montero, whose husband Cesar Fernandez, an oil worker, died in June 2020 at the age of 38.

According to The Lancet medical journal, more than 131,000 children in Mexico have lost a mother, father or both to the coronavirus pandemic.

That is the most out of 21 countries included in the study covering the period from March 2020 to April 2021.

More than three of every 1,000 under-18s in Mexico have been orphaned by Covid-19, The Lancet found, using the UN children's agency UNICEF's definition of losing one or both parents.

Among the countries covered by the study, only Peru and South Africa have more pandemic orphans relative to population size.

Data presented at a forum held by Mexico's Senate in April painted an even bleaker picture, estimating that the pandemic has orphaned 195,000 children in Mexico.

The grief and anxiety make returning to school a challenge for bereaved families, despite President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's call to return to classrooms on August 30 come "rain, shine or lightning." He argues that the physical, psychological and emotional effects on children of more than a year at home mean that it is better to go back despite a third wave of Covid-19 shaking the country.

According to government statistics, the probability of a person under the age of 18 becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 is 0.004 percent.

Two months before her father died, Montero's 12-year-old daughter Paola received a gift of a violin, which she learned to play first through YouTube tutorials and then at a music school.

"She was grieving differently. She focused on playing her musical instrument better and managed to advance a lot," said Montero.

The 33-year-old resident of the eastern state of Veracruz divides her time between working and caring for Paola and her other children, Cesar, five, and Cedric, two.

"Cedric says that his father is living on the moon. One day when there was a quarter moon the boy cried because he said it was broken," she said.

Raul Castillo's three children -- Cynthia, 12, Uriel, 14, and Julio, 20 -- were unaware their father was diabetic, putting him at greater risk from Covid-19, because he had not told his family.

The public sector worker died in January aged 45 -- one of around 254,000 people lost to the coronavirus in Mexico, which has one of the world's highest death tolls.

"The pandemic killed him because he was already sick," said his widow Maria Elena Jimenez.

Millions of Mexican children underwent distance learning from home during the previous school year.

Montero was concerned that Paola and Cesar's teachers seemed indifferent to their father's death, so she decided to put them in their own virtual classes.

"How do you ask a girl to tell you how the pandemic has been for her when you know that her father died?" she said.

Some children who were orphaned by Covid-19 have slipped into depression, according to Fernando Ruiz, a public school teacher in the State of Mexico.

According to their families, "some didn't even want to watch television and spent the whole day in pajamas," he said.

The closure of classrooms affected around 37 million students in Mexico for 17 months, the longest period of any Latin American nation, according to UNICEF.

"There are children who have suffered a loss, but also those who have had an exceptional year of confinement ... with anxiety, fears and worries," said Astrid Hollander, head of UNICEF's education program in Mexico.

While some parents prefer to keep grieving children at home, others like Jimenez hope that going back to school will help them emotionally.

"My daughter says that she's nervous now that her father's gone, but I tell her that we have to carry on," she said.

Related Topics

Senate World United Nations Music Education Oil Died Montero Maria Elena Veracruz Peru South Africa Mexico January March April June August 2020 YouTube Family TV From Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

41 minutes ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

7 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

9 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

8 hours ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.