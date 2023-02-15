UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Economy And Planning Meets With Hungarian Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Trade

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met yesterday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Hungarian People's Republic Peter Szijjarto.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris. During the meeting, a number of issues on cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hungary were discussed, and the latest issues of mutual concern were reviewed.

