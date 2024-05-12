Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 12 May 2024, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 12th May 2024. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.50 PKR
|182.20 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.25 PKR
|749.25 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|344.00 PKR
|347.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|38.60 PKR
|39.00 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.24 PKR
|40.64 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|296.00 PKR
|298.70 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.60 PKR
|35.95 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.34 PKR
|3.45 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|906.13 PKR
|915.13 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|58.79 PKR
|59.39 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|166.93 PKR
|168.93 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.69 PKR
|25.99 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|724.21 PKR
|732.21 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.57 PKR
|77.27 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|73.40 PKR
|74.10 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|203.00 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|25.79 PKR
|26.09 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|306.40 PKR
|308.90 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|7.56 PKR
|7.71 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|277.20 PKR
|279.70 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.10 PKR
|75.85 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202450 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 300 per tola to Rs 243,50013 hours ago
-
PSGMEA delegation visits PCSUMEA16 hours ago
-
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers17 hours ago
-
Operationalization of Azhakhel Dry port stressed to increase country's imports, exports18 hours ago
-
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangzeb21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 20241 day ago
-
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health1 day ago
-
Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties2 days ago
-
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager2 days ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar2 days ago