UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Hajj, Umrah Visits Jdeidet Arar Land Port, Receives Iraqi Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Minister of Hajj, Umrah visits Jdeidet Arar land port, receives Iraqi delegation

Jeddah, , Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, received at "Jdeidet Arar" land port on Wednesday a high-level Iraqi delegation headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Authority for Hajj and Umrah, Sami Al-Masoudi.

During the meeting, ways to facilitate the arrival of Iraqi pilgrims with smooth and easy procedures were discussed.

Also, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah inspected the progress of work at Jdeidet Arar Land Port in the northern border area to brief on the facilities and services being provided to pilgrims and visitors coming from the fraternal Republic of Iraq, after the port recorded the arrival of more than 120,000 Iraqi pilgrims since the beginning of its opening for pilgrims in 2022.

Related Topics

Hajj Iraq Progress Arar Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

31 minutes ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

8 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

9 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.