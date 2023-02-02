Minister of Hajj, Umrah visits Jdeidet Arar land port, receives Iraqi delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, , Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, received at "Jdeidet Arar" land port on Wednesday a high-level Iraqi delegation headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Authority for Hajj and Umrah, Sami Al-Masoudi.

During the meeting, ways to facilitate the arrival of Iraqi pilgrims with smooth and easy procedures were discussed.

Also, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah inspected the progress of work at Jdeidet Arar Land Port in the northern border area to brief on the facilities and services being provided to pilgrims and visitors coming from the fraternal Republic of Iraq, after the port recorded the arrival of more than 120,000 Iraqi pilgrims since the beginning of its opening for pilgrims in 2022.