Mongolia logs 2,271 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia registered 2,271 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 104,900, the health ministry said Friday.

The latest confirmed cases over the past day were local infections, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 12 more people died from the virus, pushing the national death toll to 512, it added.

Mongolia's COVID-19 surge continues, and since mid-June, more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported daily in the country with a population of 3.3 million.

The Asian country reported its first imported COVID-19 case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted case in November.