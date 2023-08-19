Open Menu

More Wildfire Crises Occur In Western Canada

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

More wildfire crises occur in western Canada

OTTAWA, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:More wildfire crises occurred in western Canada on Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on social media that the government continues to urgently mobilize resources in the Northwest Territories and stands ready to provide support in Kelowna.

Kelowna, a city in British Columbia with a population of about 150,000, has declared a state of emergency amid wildfires.

The City of West Kelowna, with a population of around 36,000, also declared a local state of emergency. Authorities confirmed Friday in a press conference that there had been some structural loss in the city.

More than 2,400 nearby properties are under evacuation orders.

In the Northwest Territories, evacuation efforts in Yellowknife continue on Friday. According to local media, 26 evacuation flights have been scheduled out of the city to Calgary. The Federal government said it is contracting private planes to supplement military efforts.

The territorial government said the fire remained out of control 15 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, adding critical and challenging days ahead are expected.

Trudeau convened an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories and extreme weather across the country.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Prime Minister Canada Social Media Kelowna Calgary Yellowknife Columbia Justin Trudeau Media Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

25 minutes ago
 Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

39 minutes ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

43 minutes ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

2 hours ago
ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

2 hours ago
 Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy fol ..

Interim PM Kakar reshuffles senior bureaucracy following caretaker cabinet swear ..

3 hours ago
 Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife ..

Canada wildfires prompt evacuations in Yellowknife, British Columbia

3 hours ago
 Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villa ..

Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

3 hours ago
 Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caret ..

Mir Ali Mardan Domki sworn in as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous