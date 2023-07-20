Moroccan court keeps two journalists behind bars

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Morocco's top court has rejected the final appeals of two journalists, Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, imprisoned on sexual assault charges they deny, their lawyer said Wednesday.

The court of cassation in Rabat on Tuesday "rejected our appeal and confirmed the prison sentences" of the two men who have been behind bars since 2021, lawyer Miloud Kandil told AFP.

Radi, 37, was handed a six-year prison term and Raissouni, 51, a five-year sentence in trials that defence lawyers labelled "flawed".

Human Rights Watch has accused Morocco of using criminal trials, especially for alleged sexual offences, as "techniques of repression" to silence journalists and government critics.

Authorities in the North African kingdom say the journalists were tried for common law crimes which "have nothing to do" with their profession or free speech.

Radi's father told AFP that the family had "expected this decision despite the countless irregularities" that had marred the judicial procedure.

"We know that justice is not independent in this case, but we hope for a royal pardon to close this file, which has damaged the image of our country so much," added Driss Radi.