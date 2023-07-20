Open Menu

Moroccan Court Keeps Two Journalists Behind Bars

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Moroccan court keeps two journalists behind bars

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Morocco's top court has rejected the final appeals of two journalists, Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, imprisoned on sexual assault charges they deny, their lawyer said Wednesday.

The court of cassation in Rabat on Tuesday "rejected our appeal and confirmed the prison sentences" of the two men who have been behind bars since 2021, lawyer Miloud Kandil told AFP.

Radi, 37, was handed a six-year prison term and Raissouni, 51, a five-year sentence in trials that defence lawyers labelled "flawed".

Human Rights Watch has accused Morocco of using criminal trials, especially for alleged sexual offences, as "techniques of repression" to silence journalists and government critics.

Authorities in the North African kingdom say the journalists were tried for common law crimes which "have nothing to do" with their profession or free speech.

Radi's father told AFP that the family had "expected this decision despite the countless irregularities" that had marred the judicial procedure.

"We know that justice is not independent in this case, but we hope for a royal pardon to close this file, which has damaged the image of our country so much," added Driss Radi.

Related Topics

Lawyers Rabat Morocco Criminals Family Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

8 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

9 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

11 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

11 hours ago
Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

11 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

11 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

11 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

11 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

11 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous