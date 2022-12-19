Most goals in the history of the FIFA World Cup

DOHA, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) --:Following are the all-time leading scorers at the FIFA World Cup: 16 goals - Miroslav Klose (Germany) 15 - Ronaldo (Brazil) 14 - Gerd Muller (Germany) 13 - Just Fontaine (France) 12 - Pele (Brazil) 11 - Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 11 - Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany) 11 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) 10 - Helmut Rahn (West Germany) 10 - Gary Linekar (England) 10 - Gabriel Batistua (Argentina) 10 - Teofilo Cubillas (Peru)10 - Thomas Muller (Germany)10 - Grzegorz Lato (Poland)