UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles, Warns On Turning Pacific Into 'firing Range'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:10 AM

N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, warns on turning Pacific into 'firing range'

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Monday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in 48 hours as Kim Jong Un's powerful sister warned of turning the Pacific into a "firing range".

South Korea's military said they had detected the launch of "two short-range ballistic missiles fired from Sukchon areas in South Pyongan province between 0700-0711 (2200-2211 GMT)".

Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the Prime Minister's Office warning the North had launched "a suspected ballistic missile" and the coastguard issuing alerts over multiple projectiles.

North Korea issued a statement soon after saying it had "fired two shots using 600mm multiple rocket launchers", into the East Sea, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch comes less than 48 hours after Pyongyang conducted what it called a "surprise" drill to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday, which it said demonstrated North Korea's capacity to carry out a "fatal nuclear counterattack".

Japan said Saturday's ICBM had flown for 66 minutes and landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In response, Seoul and Washington staged joint air drills Sunday, featuring a strategic bomber and stealth fighter jets.

In a statement issued early Monday, North Korean leader Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong warned that Pyongyang would continue to take "corresponding counteraction" to any perceived threats.

"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces' action character," she said in a statement carried by the official KCNA, which also strongly critiqued outside assessments of the Saturday ICBM launch.

North Korea gave its soldiers "an 'excellent mark'" for carrying out the "sudden launching drill" on Saturday, but South Korean analysts had pointed out the estimated nine hours between ordering and launch was not particularly rapid.

Kim Yo Jong dismissed such criticism as "a bid to undervalue the preparedness of the DPRK missile forces", she said, referring to the North by its official name.

Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification told AFP that the angry reaction was part of a "pattern" of North Korea pushing back against any outside assessment of their ICBM capacities.

"Kim's strong and angry reaction on outside assessment of its ICBM launch show the North really cares about delivering a message that it is capable of hitting the US mainland," he said.

The Monday launch was North Korea's "response to Korea-US joint aerial exercise over the weekend", he said.

Using shorter range missiles indicated North Korea was "virtually targeting US bases and South Korean command centre in the area".

The sanctions-busting North Korean launches came just before Seoul and Washington are due to start joint tabletop exercises later this week aimed at improving their response in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

Pyongyang warned last week of an "unprecedentedly" strong response to upcoming drills, which it describes as preparations for war and blames for the deteriorating security situation on the Korean peninsula.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, after North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state and leader Kim called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Fire Prime Minister Water Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Japan North Korea Kim Jong Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

11 hours ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

12 hours ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

12 hours ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.