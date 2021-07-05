UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Star Doncic Leads Slovenia Into Tokyo Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:20 AM

NBA star Doncic leads Slovenia into Tokyo Olympics

Paris, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :NBA star Luka Doncic delivered a triple-double to lead Slovenia over Lithuania 96-85 on Sunday and into their first Olympic basketball tournament.

Slovenia punched their ticket to Tokyo with the victory in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Doncic, 22, scored 15 of his 31 points in the second quarter and added 11 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Slovenia.

Lithuania, led by NBA stalwarts Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas, twice clawed back from double-digit deficits.

But Slovenia took control for good with a 14-0 scoring run bridging the third and fourth quarters and the Lithuanians will miss out on the Games for the first time.

"We worked hard for this," said Dallas Mavericks star Doncic, who was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

"I don't care about the MVP," Doncic said. "We won here, we're going to the Olympics, the first time in our country.

"It's amazing," he added. "I think every kid in Slovenia dreams about being in the Olympics, I did, too.

" The event in Kaunas was one of four men's basketball qualifiers concluding on Sunday.

In Split, Croatia, Germany cooled off red-hot Brazil to book their first Olympic berth since 2008.

Brazil went into the final on a roll, beating their first three opponents by 26, 27 and 28 points.

But it was Germany punching their ticket to Tokyo with a 75-64 victory.

In Belgrade, Italy took down 2016 Olympic silver medallists Serbia 102-95 to secure a Tokyo berth.

On Sunday evening, the Czech Republic dominated Greece 97-72 in Victoria, Canada, for the final spot in the 12-nation Olympic men's basketball tournament.

Japan are included in that field as hosts, while seven other teams -- including 2016 Olympic gold medallists the United States -- were qualified via the 2019 World Cup.

That list also includes the World Cup winners and Rio bronze medallists Spain, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France and Australia -- who finished fourth in Rio.

Related Topics

World Australia Iran Canada France Germany Victoria Split Tokyo Kaunas Belgrade Lead Dallas Argentina Spain Italy Brazil Czech Republic United States Serbia Slovenia Croatia Lithuania Nigeria Greece Sunday 2016 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

12 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

12 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.