North China Landslide Death Toll Rises To 21

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least 21, authorities said on Sunday, with six others missing.

"Twenty-one people were found dead so far, and six others are still missing," the Xi'an emergency management bureau said in an online statement.

State media had put the toll at four earlier on Sunday.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi'an in Shaanxi province, caused a landslide on Friday that swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges, electricity supply and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported earlier.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations "which are continuing" on Sunday, according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with dozens killed in storms in the northern part of the country.

