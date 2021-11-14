UrduPoint.com

Ole! Bullfights Return In Peru After Lengthy Pandemic Pause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Ole! Bullfights return in Peru after lengthy pandemic pause

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Peru's bullfights, which are about as popular as soccer in the South American nation, made their much-anticipated return this weekend to the rings of Lima after a lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus.

Spanish bullfighter Juan Ortega and his Peruvian colleague Joaquin Galdos took to the ring at the Plaza La Esperanza in Lurin, a coastal district on the capital's south side, where the first bullfights since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 were held Saturday.

"Ole, Ole!" the nearly 3,000 spectators shouted at various points throughout the fight.

All major public events were brought to a screeching halt last year in Peru, dealing a bitter blow not only to lovers of the ancient but controversial bullfighting tradition, but to the matadors at the center of the spectacle and the associated showmen and cattle breeders.

Bullfighters' assistants, costume seamstresses, cattle wranglers and transporters and food vendors were also affected by the lockdown.

- Colonial tradition - Bullfighting in Peru is not for the faint of heart, as the contest ends with the death of the animal.

"What you feel in a (bullfighting) plaza is equivalent to the gladiators in the Roman Colosseum," 26-year-old matador Galdos told AFP before heading into the ring.

The practice arrived in the Americas with Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century, and to this day the spectacles attract thousands of Peruvians of all social classes. The country has more bull rings than football stadiums.

At Lurin Plaza, with space for 2,9000 spectators, tickets for this event -- which will go through next weekend -- sell for between $208 and $445. Another series of fights is scheduled here for December 12.

That's more than the cost to get into a football game -- but still, these tickets are in high demand.

"For me, the festival of the bulls is a great passion," 26-year-old Claudia Crispi, who came to the plaza in Lurin with friends, told AFP.

Over the past year, the pandemic has achieved what animal rights activists have never been able to: bullfighting has been canceled nation-wide, including at Peru's biggest festival, the Senor de los Milagros.

That particular display has been held in late October at Lima's Plaza de Acho for the last 255 years, since the Spanish ruled the area.

It can accommodate 14,000 people.

Located in the populous Rimac district, near historic central Lima, the Acho is one of the oldest bullfighting arenas in the world. It was built in 1766 and has been the home of the Senor de los Milagros festival since 1946.

During the most difficult periods of the pandemic, the arena served as a homeless shelter for the elderly. It is still closed to bull fights, but its administrator Juan Manuel Roca Rey hopes to reopen in 2022.

"I'm really happy, because (bullfighting) activity is starting up again" in Lurin's plaza, Roca Rey told AFP, explaining that the Acho needs some renovations: "It's not in ruins, but it's not pretty." Peru has 199 bull rings, according to official data, much more than its 80 football stadiums.

And ticket-sellers point out that about double the number of Peruvians who pay to watch professional football will attend bull fights.

- A 'hard pandemic' - In addition to the festival at the Acho, there were some 700 fights per year throughout Peru, pre-pandemic.

Some 2,500 bulls were killed in the course of those fights, according to rancher and retired bullfighter Rafael Puga, winner of the 1973 Escapulario de Oro, the Acho's highest prize.

"Happily, La Esperanza is coming back to fill the void left by the Feria del Senor de los Milagros," Puga said. "For bullfighters, these two years of pandemic have been very hard." The coronavirus hit Peru severely, with some two million cases and 200,000 deaths out of 33 million inhabitants.

- 'Unfortunate' - But there are other Peruvians who are saddened by the return of the bulls and matadors to the ring: animal rights activists.

"It's unfortunate that we're permanently continuing with these traditional practices that are violent, anachronistic, outdated and don't support anything positive in society," Rota Oyague, an activist with the collective Anti-Bullfighting Peru, told AFP.

In February 2020, Peru's Constitutional Court shot down a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 5,000 citizens seeking to outlaw bullfighting and cockfighting, which is also very popular in the country, in an effort to eliminate animal mistreat.

In its ruling, the court said "There is no 'Universal Declaration of Animal Rights.'"

Related Topics

Football Century World La Esperanza Lima Peru February March October December 2020 Event All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

8 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

8 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.