Oscar Winners In Main Categories

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Oscar winners in main categories

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Here are the winners in key categories for the 94th academy Awards, handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Deaf drama "CODA" won for best picture, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home acting awards, but "Dune" was the overall big winner with trophies in six categories including best original score and best cinematography.

Best picture: "CODA" Best director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" Best actor: Will Smith, "King Richard" Best actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Best international feature film: "Drive My car" (Japan) Best animated feature: "Encanto" Best documentary feature: "Summer of Soul" Best original screenplay: "Belfast" - Kenneth Branagh Best adapted screenplay: "CODA" - Sian HederBest original score: "Dune" - Hans ZimmerBest original song: "No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

