(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :"Pakistan Film Week" kicked off with screening of "Motorcycle Girl" a biographical adventure drama film based on the life of a young motorcyclist Zenith Irfan here at Art Cinema of China Film Archive.

Five movies from Pakistan will be screened to entertain local movie lovers during the first-ever Pakistan Film Week as part of celebratory activities of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and China-Film Administration have jointly organized the four-day film week to further enhance cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between the two countries.

In a video message to the audience at the premier show, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the screening of five movies from Pakistan will further enhance cultural exchanges and people to people contact between Pakistan and China.

"It also provides a great opportunity to Pakistani filmmakers to showcase their movies in China," he added.

He thanked the Chinese film administration for this opportunity to Pakistani movie makers showcase their films in China, and hoped that the cooperation between China and Pakistan will further enhance in the field of movies, dramas, and other information and media departments.

Welcoming the viewers, Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ahmed Farooq said that this was the first film festival of Pakistani films in China, which was a part of the celebrations of 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

He shared that after this film festival, Pakistani movies would be participating in another films festival in the beautiful city of Qingdao as well as in the prestigious Hainan Film Festival later this year.

"We are working not only to bring Pakistani movies to the Chinese viewers but also undertake joint production with Chinese film producers," he added.

The movies to be screened during the film week include Motorcycle Girl, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahan and Blind love with Chinese and English subtitle. Two films will be screened on the last day of the film week.

In November last year, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon" became the first Pakistan film to hit the silver-screens in China first time in 40 years.

The movie received the applause from around 400 people including officials of the Chinese government, institutions, enterprises, think tanks and media during its premier show.

The screening of movies during the film week is expected to build a new bridge for cultural exchanges between the two countries and further consolidate the Pakistan-China friendship.

It is also likely to pave way for joint ventures and joint productions of Pakistani movies between Pakistan and China.