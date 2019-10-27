Pakistan refuses use of airspace to Modi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan has turned down a request by India seeking permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the Minister said the decision was taken in view of the observance of the Kashmir Black Day and the ongoing gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Qureshi further said that the Indian High Commission was also being formally informed about the government's decision.

The Indian prime minister had requested for grant of permission to use Pakistan airspace.

Earlier, in the recent past, Pakistan had also turned down similar requests of the Indian government by closing its airspace for the Indian prime minister who wanted to travel through its airspace to New York and Germany.

The Indian president was also barred from flying through Pakistan en-route to Iceland.

On Sunday, Kashmir Black Day was being observed across Pakistan, Kashmir and the world against India's illegal occupation of Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

The Day had assumed greater significance as the unabated lockdown and communication snap continued for more than two months in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Indian government's unilateral and illegal decision of August 5, revoking the special status of the occupied valley.