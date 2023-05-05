UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Actor Meets Real China In Pursuing Dream

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Pakistani actor meets real China in pursuing dream

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :From a foreigner speaking broken Chinese to a movie actor and entrepreneur, Anees Qadir, 30, from Pakistan, believes Xi'an, the capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is where his dream became a reality.

During his childhood, Qadir held two dreams, becoming a pilot or an actor. In 2014, following his father's advice, the then 21-year-old came to study at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an.

It is in Xi'an where Qadir began to gain a deeper knowledge of the history of Sino-Pakistani friendship and China's success in economic development over the past decades.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed in 2013, further strengthened his determination to stay, state-run Xinhua reported.

The city of Xi'an impressed him with its ancient history, mouth-watering delicacies and hospitality.

He has visited the Terracotta Warriors three times and his younger brother and sister are also in China "Now I am familiar with the city and do not need navigation apps in most cases," said Qadir with pride.

His acting career also began during his student days in Xi'an, when he used to work as a part-time model.

To him, films serve as a window to peer into an unfamiliar country and also help build bridges between different cultures.

"Before I came to China, I enjoyed watching Chinese action comedy movies such as Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle, and held the misconception that every Chinese knows Kung Fu," he grinned.

"By traveling to Beijing, Shenzhen and other megacities and acting in different roles, I had opportunities to experience many aspects of traditional Chinese culture including calligraphy, and see the real China for myself," he added.

Qadir has so far starred in three aired movies and featured in several upcoming tv dramas.

"From walk-on parts to leading roles, I want to show the audience a real China and present the sincere friendship between China and Pakistan," said Qadir.

In 2019, Qadir founded a media company in Xi'an, specializing in the production of movies, short videos and livestream shows.

In the future, he plans to take the stories of Gwadar Port and Karakoram Highway to the big screen.

"As examples of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, these projects benefit our two peoples and witness selfless devotion of workers who even laid down their lives. It is worth recording," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies China Student Company Road Gwadar Shenzhen Beijing 2019 Media TV From

Recent Stories

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in tri ..

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in trilateral dialogue

6 minutes ago
 US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment ..

US hiring unexpectedly picks up pace, unemployment down

13 minutes ago
 High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegatio ..

High-level Ethiopian officials, business delegations arriving in Pakistan on May ..

13 minutes ago
 DC urges health workers to play role for eradicati ..

DC urges health workers to play role for eradicating polio

13 minutes ago
 NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Ho ..

NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Hospital Kashmore

13 minutes ago
 Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan- ..

Youth play significant role in fostering Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations: Envoy

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.