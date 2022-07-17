Plane crashes in northern Greece: media

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:An Antonov type airplane which had departed from Serbia and was on route to Jordan, crashed near Kavala city in northern Greece on Saturday evening, local media reported.

The plane was seen in flames and explosions followed, according to witnesses, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

A rescue operation was underway.

It is not clarified yet how many people were on board.

The plane was loaded with ammunition, Greek newspaper "Kathimerini" reported, citing local authorities' sources.