UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Calls For Extraordinary EU Summit On Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Poland calls for extraordinary EU summit on Belarus

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Poland on Monday called for an emergency European Union summit on the situation in Belarus after clashes in the night in Minsk following a disputed presidential election.

"The authorities have used force against their citizens, who are demanding change in the country. We must support the Belarusian people in their quest for freedom," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister European Union Minsk Belarus Poland

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

1 hour ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

1 hour ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

2 hours ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.