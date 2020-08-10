Poland calls for extraordinary EU summit on Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Poland on Monday called for an emergency European Union summit on the situation in Belarus after clashes in the night in Minsk following a disputed presidential election.

"The authorities have used force against their citizens, who are demanding change in the country. We must support the Belarusian people in their quest for freedom," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement.