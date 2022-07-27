UrduPoint.com

Powerful Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Powerful earthquake hits northern Philippines

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, shattering windows of buildings at the epicentre and shaking high-rise towers more than 300 kilometres away in the capital Manila.

The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am (0043 GMT), the USGS said.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

In the municipality of Dolores, which felt the full force of the quake, terrified people ran outside their homes and shops, and the local market's windows were shattered, Police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP.

"The quake was very strong," Sergio said, adding there were small cracks in the police station building.

"Vegetables and fruits sold in the market were also disarranged after tables were toppled." A video posted on Facebook and verified by AFP showed cracks in the asphalt road and ground in the nearby town of Bangued, though there was no visible damage to houses or stores.

But a number of injured people in Bangued were taken to hospital, police chief Major Nazareno Emia told AFP.

"Some of the buildings here show cracks. Power was cut off and internet as well," he added.

Congressman Ching Bernos, who represents the Lone District of Abra, said the quake "caused damages to many households and establishments", but did not elaborate.

University student Mira Zapata was in her house in the town of San Juan when she felt "really strong shaking".

"We started shouting and rushed outside," she said, as aftershocks continued.

"Our house is ok but houses down the hill were damaged." The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Wednesday's quake was the strongest recorded in the Philippines in years.

In Vigan City, in the nearby province of Ilocos Sur, centuries-old structures built during the Spanish colonial period were damaged.

Verified video posted on Facebook showed the Bantay Bell Tower in the popular tourist destination partially crumbling.

"We can't rule out the possibility of another strong earthquake," said Renato Solidum, director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing over 200 people and triggering landslides.

Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged.

The powerful quake altered the island's landscape and a "ground rupture" pushed up a stretch of ground by up to three meters, creating a wall of rock above the epicentre.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture stretching over a hundred kilometres.

Fatalities were estimated to reach over 1,200 and caused major damage to buildings in Manila.

The nation's volcanology and seismology institute regularly holds quake drills, simulating scenarios in the nation's active fault lines.

During major earthquakes, the agency said people would find it difficult to stand on upper floors, trees could shake strongly, heavy objects and furniture may topple and large church bells may ring.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Internet Police Police Station Facebook Student Road Dolores San Juan Sur Vigan Manila Japan Philippines May October Market Church From Asia

Recent Stories

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

8 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

8 hours ago
 Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts ev ..

Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts event

8 hours ago
 Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to ..

Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to create further 'chaos', 'anarc ..

8 hours ago
 Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime ..

Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 31 arrested for bathing in sea

31 arrested for bathing in sea

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.