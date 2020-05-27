UrduPoint.com
Premier League Clubs Vote To Resume Contact Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as "Project Restart" took a huge step forwards.

"Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so," the league said in a statement.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact." It added: "Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow."The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus.

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week ahead of a proposed restart in June

