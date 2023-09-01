Open Menu

Putin, Erdogan To Meet Monday Amid Grain Deal Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Moscow, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin said, amid hopes the two can restore a deal ensuring safe passage for grain shipments.

Russia pulled out from the UN-backed grain agreement that Turkey helped broker in July, effectively revoking safe navigation for civilian ships sailing through the Black Sea.

"Negotiations will indeed take place in Sochi on Monday," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Moscow's announcement came shortly after Ukraine said two more ships were sailing through a temporary corridor Kyiv had set up to ensure safe navigation.

"Two vessels are sailing through a temporary corridor from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to the Bosphorus," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.

Kyiv announced the new maritime corridor in August after Moscow warned ships leaving Ukraine's ports could be considered military targets.

