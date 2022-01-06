Right of self-determination applies to all people, including Kashmiris: UN spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The United Nations stands by its position that people all over the world, including Kashmiris, have a right to self-determination, Stephane Dujarric, the UN secretary-general's spokesman, said Wednesday.

He was answering a question at his regular noon briefing in New York whether, in UN's view, the right of self-determination still applies to the people of Kashmir, Palestine and Western Sahara.

"Those are issues that we have commented on and have a position on, which is unchanged," Dujarric said while replying to the question.

"People the world over have a right to self-determination. It is a basic right that applies to all people," he added.

On January 5, 1949, the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

In a statement issued on 8 August 2019, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while commenting on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir following New Delhi's annexation of the disputed territory, said,"The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the(UN) Charter...and applicable Security Council resolutions".

"The Secretary-General also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means", in accordance with the UN Charter.