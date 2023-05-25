UrduPoint.com

Rock Queen Tina Turner Has Died At 83

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Rock queen Tina Turner has died at 83

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement announced on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read the statement on the official Instagram page of the eight-time Grammy winner, who encountered fame first with husband Ike Turner, then as a wildly successful solo act after escaping the violent marriage.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

"Tina, we will miss you dearly."Media reports said the singer had died in Switzerland where she had been living in recent years.

