UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rublev Digs Deep To Reach Halle Semi-finals

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Rublev digs deep to reach Halle semi-finals

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's Andrey Rublev admitted he had to raise his game to reach the semi-finals of the ATP grass court tournament in Halle by beating 2011 champions Philipp Kohlschreiber on Friday.

Rublev is the last remaining seed in the Halle draw after Roger Federer and world number two Daniil Medvedev were among the big-name casualties in the early rounds.

The 23-year-old Russian held his nerve in the first set tie-breaker to earn a 7-6(4), 6-2 quarter-final win over Kohlschreiber to reach his sixth semi-final of 2021 on the ATP tour.

"I am happy with my performance to reach the semi-finals for the first time (in Halle)," said Rublev.

"The first set was really tough. He was 3-0 up in the tie-break and I came back, which was the key.

"After the first set, I think he mentally went down and I was pumped up." On Saturday, world number seven Rublev, will face Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili, 30th in the world, who beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his impressive form on grass by reaching the last four with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marcos Giron of the USA in the quarter-finals.

"I've been playing well these past two weeks, believing in myself a lot and dominating my service games," said Auger-Aliassime, who converted his first match point after firing down his 14th ace of the match.

In the last four, the Canadian will play France's Ugo Humbert, who beat Sebastian Korda of the USA 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 in their quarter-final.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, has built some momentum in Halle having beaten his childhood idol Federer in the second-round.

"I received a lot of messages and attention, and those kinds of things can be tricky," he admitted.

"They can take you out of your 'zone' and your focus on the tournament."Auger-Aliassime is bidding to end a streak of eight losses in ATP finals in the last two years, including last week's Stuttgart grass court tournament.

Related Topics

USA Firing World Russia France Stuttgart South Africa Roger Federer Court

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

22 minutes ago

EU Should Have Dialogue With Russia Like US - Merk ..

20 minutes ago

Denmark's Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successfu ..

20 minutes ago

Children to be vaccinated against 11 diseases from ..

20 minutes ago

Youth killed, three injured in firing incident

20 minutes ago

Vilnius to Grant Asylum to Afghans Who Worked for ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.