RugbyU: Scotland v France Autumn Nations Cup teams

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Teams for the Scotland v France Autumn Nations Cup international at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 1515 GMT): Teams (15-1) Scotland Stuart Hogg (capt); Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Duncan Weir, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Simon Berghan, Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Blade Thomson, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Taylor, Sean Maitland Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO) France Thomas Ramos; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Vincent Rattez; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (capt), Dylan Cretin; Romain Taofifenua, Bernard le Roux; Demba Bamba, Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Mohamed Haouas, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki, Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Arthur Vincent Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA) Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)