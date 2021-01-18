UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expels Two Dutch Diplomats In Tit-for-tat Move: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Moscow said Monday it was expelling two Dutch diplomats from the country in response to a "provocative" decision by the Netherlands in December to remove two Russian embassy staff over spying allegations.

"The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel from Russia two diplomatic employees of the embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding the diplomats had two weeks to leave the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Netherlands December From

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

19 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

22 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

23 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

32 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.