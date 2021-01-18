Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in tit-for-tat move: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Moscow said Monday it was expelling two Dutch diplomats from the country in response to a "provocative" decision by the Netherlands in December to remove two Russian embassy staff over spying allegations.

"The Russian side, guided by the principle of reciprocity, decided to expel from Russia two diplomatic employees of the embassy of the Netherlands in Moscow," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding the diplomats had two weeks to leave the country.