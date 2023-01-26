UrduPoint.com

Russia 'intensifying' Donetsk Battle, 'superior' In Numbers: Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Russia 'intensifying' Donetsk battle, 'superior' in numbers: Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia was upping the pressure in the fight for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, and that Kyiv's forces were outnumbered and outgunned.

"The enemy is intensifying pressure in the Bakhmut and Vugledar sectors. Now in Donbas, against their superior number of soldiers and weapons, we have the advantage of professional military command and the courage of soldiers," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement.

"The enemy is throwing a significant number of personnel, weapons and military equipment into the battle, trying to break through our defences," she added.

She claimed that Russians were "suffering significant losses" but not giving up.

The complete capture of the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, which has been partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, is Russia's Primary military goal in Ukraine.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine's military conceded that its troops had pulled out of town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces said they captured earlier this month.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Donetsk Superior

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

1 hour ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

2 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

2 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

2 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

2 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.