Russia 'intensifying' Donetsk battle, 'superior' in numbers: Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia was upping the pressure in the fight for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, and that Kyiv's forces were outnumbered and outgunned.

"The enemy is intensifying pressure in the Bakhmut and Vugledar sectors. Now in Donbas, against their superior number of soldiers and weapons, we have the advantage of professional military command and the courage of soldiers," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said in a statement.

"The enemy is throwing a significant number of personnel, weapons and military equipment into the battle, trying to break through our defences," she added.

She claimed that Russians were "suffering significant losses" but not giving up.

The complete capture of the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, which has been partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, is Russia's Primary military goal in Ukraine.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukraine's military conceded that its troops had pulled out of town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, which Russian forces said they captured earlier this month.