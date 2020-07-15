UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Raids 110 Jehovah's Witness Homes: Group

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russia raids 110 Jehovah's Witness homes: group

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Russian investigators and law enforcement agents have raided 110 homes of Jehovah's Witnesses in the country's south, the group said Tuesday.

The searches took place Monday in the Voronezh region and were the biggest number of raids conducted in one day on Jehovah's Witnesses in recent years, the religious movement said.

At least two people were beaten, said spokesman Jarrod Lopes, citing preliminary information from members of the group.

"Some Witnesses reported that when the officers stormed into their houses to conduct the searches, they would force people to the ground and press their faces to the floor," the movement charged.

In 2017, Russia listed the group as an extremist organisation, and has since sentenced several members to prison, notably Dennis Christensen, a Dane who was given a six-year term in February 2019.

Lopes said the crackdown in Russia had intensified since June.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Monday that it had opened two criminal probes against 10 Jehovah's Witnesses in the Voronezh region aged 24-56.

During the raids, investigators and members of the Russian Guard seized "banned" literature, the Investigative Committee said.

Related Topics

Russia Voronezh February June Criminals 2017 2019 From

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

5 minutes ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

3 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

4 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

4 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.