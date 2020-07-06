Russia threatens to respond to UK 'hostile' sanctions move

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday threatened to retaliate after Britain sanctioned a number of Russian officials for their alleged involvement in the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in connection with Britain's hostile decision," the Russian embassy in London said in a statement.