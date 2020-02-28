UrduPoint.com
Ryan Marks His Senators' Return With A Hat Trick

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Ryan marks his Senators' return with a hat trick

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :American Bobby Ryan posted a hat trick in just his second game back since missing three months while dealing with addiction issues, as the Ottawa Senators beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday.

Ryan, who entered the NHL's Player Assistance Program for treatment of an alcohol problem, was playing in his first home game since November.

"It just got harder to keep the emotions down. You can't write that the way it went. It was just an incredible evening," said Ryan.

Not only did Ryan get his three goals, but the Senators snapped a four-game winless streak.

He had scored just once in 17 games entering the contest against the visiting Canucks.

He scored once in the first period then added two more goals late in the third. It was his first hat trick in more than five years.

Ryan added to his special night when he made it 4-2 with 2:08 to play on a pass from Chris Tierney. Ryan kicked it to his stick and slipped the puck past Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko.

Ryan completed the hat trick 19 seconds later with an empty-netter that further sent the crowd into a frenzy with chants of "Bobby, Bobby."

