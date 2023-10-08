LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's world-renowned actress Sajal Ali and actor Wahaj Ali's web series 'The Pink Shirt' will be screened at two international film festivals.

Directed by Kashif Nisar, the web series revolves around a married couple, Sofia and Sameer, who decide to separate. In the meantime, Sofia meets a businessman, Omar, and considers it a great opportunity to forget the bitterness of their previous relationship and move on.

The story of this web series has been written by Bee Gul.

However, now the first three episodes of this web series will be screened in the ‘Indian Film Festival’ to be held in London, on October 27.

Meanwhile, the web series will also be screened at the South Film Festival to be held in Sydney from October 15 to 22.

The story constantly unfolds a series of events that elaborate the intense yet humorous nature of relationships, complexities, and redefining bonds in the most unprecedented way in this dramedy.