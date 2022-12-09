Saudi Arabia Participates in its First Summit of the Organization of African Caribbean , Pacific States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim will head the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first delegation to the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) summit in the Republic of Angola.

He will be joined by representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Interior, and the Saudi Development Fund at the 10th OACPS Summit, running from 6-10 December.

It will be the Kingdom's first participation at the summit, held under the theme of 'Three Continents, Three Oceans, a Common Destiny: Building a Resilient and Sustainable Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States'.

Participation highlights the Kingdom's commitment to international cooperation and global cooperation towards achieving economic growth and sustainable development efforts.

The summit aims to strengthen international relations and build strategic partnerships between OACPS members and international partners. Nations will seek to achieve sustainable development and reduce poverty and inequality by promoting investment, job creation, and economic growth.

It will do so by exploring pathways toward building knowledge-driven economies, promoting technology adoption, and advancing research and development in key areas including science and sustainability.

They will also discuss mechanisms to address shared challenges and plans to adopt global best practices in dealing with macroeconomic crises, in addition to promoting trade and investment.

Through its participation, the Kingdom aims to explore opportunities for closer strategic cooperation and identify investment opportunities with member states, aimed at diversifying its economy, attracting foreign direct investment and opening new markets for Saudi exports in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom also looks forward to coordinating efforts with member states to confront the challenges of climate change, stimulating innovation and investment in renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions, building a solid cooperation base for strengthening international security, and improving the security capabilities of member states to help them confront extremist groups to achieve security and stability.

Established under the Georgetown Agreement in 1975, OACPS consists of 79 countries from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. It works to promote social and economic opportunities for the bloc by applying a comprehensive approach to addressing poverty the main pillar of the group's action plan until 2030 in addition to education and healthcare.