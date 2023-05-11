Saudi FM meets FM of Guatemala

(@FahadShabbir)

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Thursday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala, Mario Bucaro Flores.

The meeting came on the sidelines of Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah's official visit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation participating in the 9th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs will also participate in the ACS ministerial meeting.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Guatemala in various fields.